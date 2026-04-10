Daily roundup: Malaysian organisations criticise Mediacorp drama over portrayal of country as scam base, scriptwriter responds — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Malaysian organisations criticise Mediacorp drama over portrayal of country as scam base, scriptwriter responds

The scriptwriter as well as director for Highway To Somewhere have responded to criticism surrounding the show.

The 20-episode Mediacorp Chinese drama aired on Channel 8 and concluded its run on April 7, and is also... » READ MORE

2. ICA 'flags down' Malaysia taxi at Woodlands Checkpoint; finds vapes, duty-unpaid cigarettes

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers "flagged down" a Malaysia-registered taxi at Woodlands Checkpoint on April 3, but not because they needed a ride.

Pictures posted by ICA on its social media show a yellow cross-border taxi and a... » READ MORE

3. 'It was inappropriate': Singapore Art Book Fair drops 'Walking Exhibitors' format after backlash

The Singapore Art Book Fair (SABF) has withdrawn its open call for its 'Walking Exhibitors' format following backlash online.

In an Instagram post on Thursday (April 9), the organisers said that they heard the public's concerns and understood that... » READ MORE

4. Grab driver suspended after sign saying 'I won't speak English to Chinese people' offends passenger

A passenger said they felt "slightly offended" during a private-hire vehicle (PHV) ride after noticing a sign stating that the driver would only speak Mandarin to Chinese passengers.

In a TikTok posted on Tuesday (April 7), user @aliciatadah was seated in a PHV vehicle with her husband and looked visibly... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com