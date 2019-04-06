Daily roundup: Malaysian police step in after woman complains about paying $327 for 3 durians - and other top stories today

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
AsiaOne

1. Police step in after woman's complaint about paying nearly $327 for 3 durians in Penang goes viral

The thorny issue began when a woman voiced her displeasure about paying almost RM1,000 (S$327) for the durians - two Black Thorn and one Musang King... » READ MORE

2. YouTuber sentenced to 15 months in jail after feeding beggar Oreos stuffed with toothpaste

reset
Photo: YouTube/ReSet

Kanghua Ren, known as ReSet, was found guilty of an offence against moral integrity in his video published in January 2017 on his channel and since removed, the Barcelona court said... » READ MORE

3. Hong Kong actor Keith Lee Siu Kei dies of liver cancer aged 69

keithlee
Photo: Weibo

Keith was best known for playing 'Boss Keith' in the hit Young and Dangerous film series and also appeared in many Stephen Chow films such as The God of Cookery and Lawyer Lawyer... » READ MORE

4. Behold Apple's new Mac Pro, the mightiest cheese grater computer that could cost over $33k

macpro
Photo: Apple

The grater-like casing on both the Mac Pro and the Pro Display XDR Monitor actually serves a purpose: to get rid of all the heat... » READ MORE

