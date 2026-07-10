Daily roundup: Malaysia's longest-serving PM Mahathir Mohamad turns 101 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with our top stories today.

1. Malaysia's longest-serving PM Mahathir Mohamad turns 101

Malaysia's longest-serving former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad turned 101 on Friday (July 10), with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim sending his birthday wishes.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Anwar wished him Happy 101st birthday, saying "May Tun continue to be blessed with good health and be in His blessings, Insya-Allah."... » READ MORE

2. 'We can do a threesome': Gojek driver allegedly pesters female passenger with sexually charged remarks

A female Gojek passenger has reported her driver after he allegedly made sexually charged comments and suggested a threesome during the ride.

The 26-year-old passenger, who goes by the username huatyousay, posted about the incident on social media on Thursday (July 9)... » READ MORE

3. ICA calls bluff on Malaysia truck with goods declared as tubed ice, uncovers over 2,400 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers called the bluff on the driver of a Malaysia-registered lorry during an inspection at Woodlands Checkpoint on June 27.

Pictures posted on its Facebook on Thursday (July 9) show a refrigerated truck with cartons stacked on several pallets... » READ MORE

4. IU and Lee Jong-suk break up after 4 years together

IU and Lee Jong-suk have ended their romance after four years together.

South Korean media reported today (July 10) that they announced their split through their respective agencies... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com