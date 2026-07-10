Malaysia's longest-serving PM Mahathir Mohamad turns 101

Malaysia's longest-serving former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad turned 101 on Friday (July 10), with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim sending his birthday wishes.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Anwar wished him Happy 101st birthday, saying "May Tun continue to be blessed with good health and be in His blessings, Insya-Allah."

Various Malaysians also sent their well wishes to the former prime minister under his Instagram post on Friday.

Malaysian singer, Siti Nurhaliza, was amongst them, saying "MasyaAllah, tabarakallah, mabrook…Happy birthday father Tun."

Mira Filzah, a famous Malaysian actress and entrepreneur, also wished him a "Happy birthday" alongside Malaysia's tourism board thanking him "for everything that [he has] done for Malaysia".

Born on July 10, 1925, in Alor Setar, Kedah, Mahathir has been married to his wife, Dr Hasmah Ali, who turns 100 in two days, since 1956.

The political veteran has traversed over eight decades of Malaysia's political landscape after he first joined Umno in 1946.

Despite retiring from frontline politics, Mahathir has remained active in the public eye by frequently sharing his political views on national issues through public appearances and social media, with 121,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel.

'No longer have control of my leg'

At the start of the year, the former prime minister was admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) after suffering a fall at home and fracturing his hip in January.

His son, Mukhriz Mahathir, later announced that his father would not undergo any operation on his fractured hip due to his age. He turned to physiotherapy treatment instead and is often spotted using a wheelchair since the fall.

The fracture has since healed, but Mahathir said in a podcast in April that his legs could not work like they used to.

"I can stand now but I no longer have control of my leg. It's as if I don't have legs," he said then.

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laili.abdeen@asiaone.com