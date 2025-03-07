Daily roundup: Mamamoo's Hwasa wants to change 'conservative' views on K-celebs in relationships — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'I hope we don't view marriage negatively': Mamamoo's Hwasa wants to change 'conservative' views on K-celebs in relationships

It's often an uphill battle for South Korean celebrities when they date or get married, as they can potentially face disapproval from fans.

But Mamamoo's Hwasa wants to change that...» READ MORE

2. Hunt the Mouse is back, with $100k worth of coins hidden at Sentosa waiting to be found

Didn't manage to find any coins during last year's Hunt the Mouse game? You now have a second chance.

The popular treasure hunting game is back and this time around, it's held in Sentosa, with a total of $100,000 worth of coins to be found over the next 17 days... » READ MORE

3. 'As if we've been neighbours forever': IU and Park Bo-gum, co-stars in new K-drama, on knowing each other since teenage years

They met for the first time in 2012 to shoot a noodle commercial. Thirteen years later, they've reunited onscreen as the leads of a highly anticipated K-drama.

AsiaOne attended the online press conference for When Life Gives You Tangerines on March 5 where South Korean stars IU and Park Bo-gum were asked about their dynamic on set...» READ MORE

4. 'He had no memory of it at all': Man seeks eyewitnesses after brother-in-law sustains serious injuries in Seletar accident

When Justin Liew's sister couldn't contact her husband after work last Friday (Feb 28), the duo started getting anxious.

It was only after midnight that they received word from the police that their kin had been hospitalised after being involved in an accident... » READ MORE

