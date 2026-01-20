Daily roundup: Man, 27, dies on board cruise ship in Singapore, no foul play suspected — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Man, 27, dies on board cruise ship in Singapore, no foul play suspected

A 27-year-old man died on board a cruise ship docked in Singapore.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they received a call for assistance at Marina Bay Cruise Centre at around 6.35am on Monday (Jan 19)... » READ MORE

2. Singapore mum goes the extra mile to prepare nutritious bentos for daughter

While the meals served at the new hybrid canteen at Hwa Chong Institution (HCI) have drawn criticism this month, one Singaporean mother has come under the spotlight for her nutritious homemade bentos... » READ MORE

3. Pedestrian, 59, dies after being hit by car at Ang Mo Kio

A 59-year-old pedestrian died of his injuries in hospital after being hit by a car at Ang Mo Kio on Monday (Jan 19) night.

The incident occurred at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4... » READ MORE

4. Singaporean Iskandar Ismail beats contestants from Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines to win singing competition

Singaporean singer Iskandar Ismail has won the 12th edition of the Malaysian singing competition Gegar Vaganza, defeating contestants from Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines... » READ MORE

