Daily roundup: Man alleges eldercare staff put soiled mask back on mum after she vomited - and other top stories today

1. Man alleges eldercare staff put soiled mask back on mum after she vomited

A man unhappy with how his elderly mum was treated at an eldercare centre recently took to Facebook to air his grievances... » READ MORE

2. Explainer: Why is Singapore's Covid-19 death rate the world's lowest

PHOTO: Reuters

Singapore has the lowest coronavirus case fatality count globally, with just 27 deaths among the more than 57,000 people who have been infected with Covid-19 in the Southeast Asian island... » READ MORE

3. Alien Huang's secret girlfriend reveals their romance: 'I'm sorry I broke our promise'

PHOTO: Instagram/ qun_04, aes_alien

A day after Taiwanese celebrity Alien Huang was found dead at home, his secret girlfriend revealed their relationship in an emotional message for him, posted on her Instagram account... » READ MORE

4. Alien Huang's strong connection to Singapore: Pan Lingling shares video of Alien calling Chew Chor Meng 'Pa'

PHOTO: Instagram/ chewchormeng

The sudden passing of Alien Huang has taken the entertainment industry by storm and its ripple effect can be felt even on our shores... » READ MORE

