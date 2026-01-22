Daily roundup: Man fined for carrying over $90k in undeclared cash cheques into Singapore; 70 others caught for tax, GST evasion — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Man fined for carrying over $90k in undeclared cash cheques into Singapore; 70 others caught for tax, GST evasion

More than 70 travellers were caught for various offences — including failing to declare large amounts of cash and evading taxes on cigarettes and liquor — in a week-long, multi-agency enforcement operation conducted across Singapore's land, air and sea checkpoints... » READ MORE

2. Sweet victory: Singapore scoops first prize at Gelato World Cup 2026

A team of passionate gelato artisans from Singapore has clinched the top spot at the Gelato World Cup 2026.

The prestigious biennial competition was held at SIGEP World in Rimini, Italy, from Jan 16 to 20, and the winners were announced on Tuesday (Jan 20) on the Gelato World Cup's Instagram page. ... » READ MORE

3. Rookie K-pop group 1Verse still navigating cultural differences, with North Korea defector member struggling with language

With the members hailing from different countries, rookie K-pop group 1Verse (pronounced 'universe') is still navigating through their life in South Korea.

The quintet debuted in July 2025 with Hyuk and Seok, both 25-year-old North Korean defectors, Japanese member Aito, 20, and American members Nathan, 25, and Kenny, 23, who are of Lao-Thai and Chinese descent respectively... » READ MORE

4. Female motorcyclist, 33, dies after colliding with lorry on PIE

A 33-year-old female motorcyclist died after colliding with a lorry on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Wednesday (Jan 21).

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne that they were alerted to the accident at about 9.25am, involving a lorry and a motorcycle on the PIE towards Changi Airport... » READ MORE

