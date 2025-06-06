Daily roundup: Man taken to hospital after fight with stepfather in Yishun, furniture damaged in brawl — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Man taken to hospital after fight with stepfather in Yishun, furniture damaged in brawl

Household furniture, such as a shoe rack, were damaged after a fight broke out between stepfather and stepson at flat in Yishun earlier this week.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the unit is occupied by a family of three — a married couple and a man in his 30s... » READ MORE

2. Woman in China goes on rampage, damages cars and climbs onto another

A video of a woman in Henan, China, causing a rampage by smashing several cars with a weapon and climbing onto a Tesla on Monday (June 2) is the doing the rounds online.

Footage widely circulated on China's media platform, Weibo, shows the woman climbing onto a purple Tesla and aggressively hitting the windshield... » READ MORE

3. The taller, the better? Tinder's new height filter trial is dividing opinion

One of the biggest perks of online dating is the ability to filter potential matches based on your preferences — from age range and sexual orientation to proximity.

But has Tinder gone one step too far this time?

The dating app is trialling a new premium-only feature that lets users set a height preference, allowing them to indicate how tall they'd like their potential match to be... » READ MORE

4. 'Please say hello from afar': Jay Chou hounded by fans in Kyoto, his makeup artist falls and fractures leg

When two superstars meet, fans can go wild.

Jay Chou's recent outing with Japanese singer-actor Tomohisa Yamashita in Kyoto led to the former's makeup artist and friend, Du Guozhang, being caught in the crossfire... » READ MORE

