Daily roundup: Man in Tampines tased by police officers after allegedly brandishing penknife at them — and other top stories today

1. Man in Tampines tased by police officers after allegedly brandishing penknife at them

An elderly man in Tampines was tased after he allegedly brandished a penknife at police officers on Monday (July 7).

In response to queries by AsiaOne, the police said they received a call for assistance... » READ MORE

2. Cast of K-drama Low Life recounts battling peak summer conditions while filming 1970s underwater chase for treasure

When we watch dramas from the comfort of our own screens, we may be unaware of the gruelling preparation that happened on set.

AsiaOne attended the virtual press conference for Disney+'s upcoming period K-drama Low Life yesterday (July 8), where cast members... » READ MORE

3. Sleeping on the job: This company will pay people $7 per hour to nap

Getting paid to sleep sounds like the ultimate dream job and one company in Singapore is making this a reality.

In an Instagram post on Monday (July 7), lifestyle furniture retailer Yogibo... » READ MORE

4. Singaporean fugitive nabbed in Thailand for alleged drug trafficking, turned over to CNB

A 50-year-old Singaporean man who was on the run for suspected drug trafficking was nabbed by Thai authorities on Saturday (July 5) and subsequently handed over to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on July 9.

In a statement released the same night, CNB said that the man had been out of Singapore... » READ MORE

