Daily roundup: Married for 10 years, Fann Wong and Christopher Lee ain't got time for temptation - and other top stories today

1. Married for 10 years, Fann Wong and Christopher Lee ain't got time for temptation

Their gazes don't seem to be straying at all, despite spending a good chunk of their time in showbiz surrounded by hunks and beauties... » READ MORE

2. Netizens 'bark' at singer Kimberley Chen after she wore bikini when she took dogs for walk

Photo: Facebook/Kimberley Chen

Chen, an Australian artist who is based in Taiwan, was frowned upon by those who said the colour of her clothing - beige - made it seem as though she was naked... » READ MORE

3. Video exposes horrifying conditions in China mooncake factories

Photo: Pearvideo.com

If you have been having trouble controlling your intake of the sweet, calorie-laden treats, this video footage released by an undercover reporter in China may turn you off for good... » READ MORE

4. StarHub first to release iPhone 11 and 11 Pro price plans

Photo: Screengrab from Youtube/Apple

If forking out a lump sum for the subsidised phone is still too much, StarHub also allows you to break it down over a 24-month instalment plan... » READ MORE