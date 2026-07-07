Daily roundup: Married couple Hong Ling and Nick Teo ironically felt 'awkward' playing love interests in new drama — and other top stories today

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1. Married couple Hong Ling and Nick Teo ironically felt 'awkward' playing love interests in new drama

Married couple Nick Teo and Hong Ling play love interests in the new crime drama No Other Way - which they admitted, ironically, was "awkward".

Hong Ling, 31, told AsiaOne in a recent interview: "For me, I thought [the experience] was quite awkward. There were a lot of people on set and I'm already not the most comfortable with filming intimate scenes."... » READ MORE

2. Man found dead in Bukit Batok HDB flat after neighbours notice 2-week pile of newspapers

A man was found dead inside his HDB flat in Bukit Batok after neighbours noticed a two-week pile of newspapers and a foul smell, prompting them to call the police on Sunday (July 5) morning.

A female neighbour of the man who lived at Block 14, Bukit Batok Street 21 told Shin Min Daily News that an older man lived in the unit and neighbours had started to notice a foul smell some days back... » READ MORE

3. ICA seizes 3,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes at Tuas Checkpoint; Malaysian arrested

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) foiled an attempt to smuggle 3,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore via a Malaysia-registered lorry, according to a Facebook post on July 7.

In the post, ICA said search and examination officers at Tuas Checkpoint directed a lorry for enhanced checks and found duty-unpaid cigarettes within the cargo consignment on June 26... » READ MORE

4. $2.50 stall in Jalan Kukoh reopens: 'If I close, what will they eat?'

Looking for an affordable meal?

The $2.50 Shop at Jalan Kukoh Food Centre has reopened on Monday (July 6) following a two-month hiatus, when the stall's lawyer-turned-hawker Hani Isnin had to step away to care for her elderly parents... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com