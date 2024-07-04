Daily roundup: MasterChef Asia finalist Lennard Yeong and LG Han from Labyrinth to open har cheong gai stall at Junction 8 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. MasterChef Asia finalist Lennard Yeong and LG Han from Labyrinth to open har cheong gai stall at Junction 8

If you live near Bishan, lucky you because there is a new F&B establishment on the block — Har Har Chicken.

The stall specialises in har cheong gai, which (for the uninitiated) is fried chicken marinated in prawn paste... » READ MORE

2. 'What is it trying to promote?' Banner calling for passers-by to stare at Tanjong Pagar residents' windows causes confusion

Is this form of artistic expression creative or plain weird? Well, either way, it certainly has sparked conversations.

Over the weekend, a banner was put up at the foot of Pinnacle@Duxton along Cantonment Road, encouraging passers-by to stare at the windows of the homes above... » READ MORE

3. Elderly man in Chin Swee falls and gets trapped amid clutter at home, friend hooks key out to get to him

Unable to get up again after taking a hard fall to the floor, an elderly man living alone in the Jalan Kukoh area called his church friend for help.

When the latter arrived, the man surnamed Chin, who is in his 70s, was trapped in the kitchen of his cluttered two-room flat and could not open the locked door to let his friend in, reported Shin Min Daily News on Wednesday (July 3)... » READ MORE

4. Filipino content creator suffers cardiac arrest and dies after fried chicken mukbang

Filipino mukbang content creator Dongz Apatan was last seen eating a platter of fried chicken and rice in a video on June 13 before his sister announced his death the following day... » READ MORE

