Daily roundup: Mayiduo and wife expecting 2nd child — and other top stories today

1. Mayiduo and wife expecting 2nd child, jokes about '1 more financial burden'

They'll be a family of four soon.

In a joint Instagram video posted yesterday (Aug 18), local internet celebrity Mayiduo and his wife Angie Teo announced that they are expecting their second child... » READ MORE

2. 'Didn't even bring a bag': Singaporean woman on day trip stranded in JB for 4 days after losing passport

What was meant to be a day trip across the Causeway turned into a stressful four-day stay for one Singaporean woman.

Sabrina Sim documented her experience being stranded in Johor Bahru in a series of TikTok videos titled "Trapped in JB"... » READ MORE

3. Man with Singapore driver's licence killed after lorry crashes into him in Johor

A man was killed after a tanker lorry ploughed into him and his vehicle along the North-South Expressway in Johor last Friday (Aug 16), Malay Mail reported.

The deceased, K Sivanesan from Sri Gading, Batu Pahat holds a Singapore driver's licence, reported China Press... » READ MORE

4. 'It was a failure': Christopher Lee once spent over $800 buying robot cat toy for son Zed

Christopher Lee once spent over NT$20,000 (S$820) for a cat, and it wasn't even a pedigree.

It was, however, a robot toy for his son Zed... » READ MORE

