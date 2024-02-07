Daily roundup: Median monthly household income in Singapore above $10k in 2023, up 2.8% in real terms — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Median monthly household income in Singapore above $10k in 2023, up 2.8% in real terms

The median monthly income from work for Singapore households was above $10,000 for the second year in a row in 2023... » READ MORE

2. COE premiums fall across the board, except for commercial vehicles

In the third COE bidding exercise of 2024, after a three-week break, Cat A closed at $79,000; Cat B closed at $102,338; Cat C closed at $72,001; Cat D closed at $9,290; while Cat E closed at $100,101... » READ MORE

3. Singaporean couple takes 4-year-old son on 2-year trip around the world: 'We promised to bring him on an adventure'

When avid travellers Rakcent Wong, 35, and Carol Tan, 36, got married in 2016, friends and family told them it was time they settled down to build a home together... » READ MORE

4. Barbie Hsu's ex Wang Xiaofei spotted in Singapore with new girlfriend, kids and mum for Chinese New Year

Things appear to be moving quickly for Barbie Hsu's ex-husband Wang Xiaofei and his new love, a Taiwanese influencer named Mandy... » READ MORE

