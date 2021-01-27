Daily roundup: Meet Simba, Singapore Zoo's first lion cub born via assisted reproduction - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Meet Simba, Singapore Zoo's first lion cub born via assisted reproduction

Simba's the only offspring of a geriatric lion named Mufasa, whose semen was collected through electro-ejaculation by veterinary and animal care teams at Singapore Zoo's Wildlife Health and Research Centre... » READ MORE

2. Bling Empire's Anna Shay selling her 'haunted' mansion for US$16 million — and other things to know about the heiress

PHOTO: Screengrab from Realtor.com, Instagram/annashay93

We've all got that one friend who is a straight-talker, suffers no fools, and takes no prisoners because they've seen it all... » READ MORE

3. No shows to film? Chen Xiuhuan turns to creating YouTube videos instead

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube via Chen Xiuhuan

The coronavirus pandemic has seen many job opportunities go up in smoke, and veteran actress Chen Xiuhuan isn't spared either... » READ MORE

4. 3 people arrested for protesting outside MOE headquarters

PHOTO: Twitter/kixes

Three people were arrested for taking part in a public assembly without a permit outside the Ministry of Education (MOE) headquarters in Buona Vista on Tuesday (Jan 26), police said in a statement... » READ MORE

