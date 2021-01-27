Daily roundup: Meet Simba, Singapore Zoo's first lion cub born via assisted reproduction - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Meet Simba, Singapore Zoo's first lion cub born via assisted reproduction
Simba's the only offspring of a geriatric lion named Mufasa, whose semen was collected through electro-ejaculation by veterinary and animal care teams at Singapore Zoo's Wildlife Health and Research Centre... » READ MORE
2. Bling Empire's Anna Shay selling her 'haunted' mansion for US$16 million — and other things to know about the heiress
PHOTO: Screengrab from Realtor.com, Instagram/annashay93
We've all got that one friend who is a straight-talker, suffers no fools, and takes no prisoners because they've seen it all... » READ MORE
3. No shows to film? Chen Xiuhuan turns to creating YouTube videos instead
PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube via Chen Xiuhuan
The coronavirus pandemic has seen many job opportunities go up in smoke, and veteran actress Chen Xiuhuan isn't spared either... » READ MORE
4. 3 people arrested for protesting outside MOE headquarters
PHOTO: Twitter/kixes
Three people were arrested for taking part in a public assembly without a permit outside the Ministry of Education (MOE) headquarters in Buona Vista on Tuesday (Jan 26), police said in a statement... » READ MORE