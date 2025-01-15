Daily roundup: Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 a beefed-up coupe with more power but less drama — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 review: A beefed-up coupe with more power but less drama

We reviewed the stylish-looking Mercedes-Benz CLE 200 Coupe a while ago, and while it was undeniably eye-catching with its sleek and svelte design, its performance from its 2.0-litre engine was really just adequate at best... » READ MORE

2. Assurance Package: 850,000 Singaporean seniors to receive $200 to $300 cash payout in February

About 850,000 Singaporean seniors will receive between $200 and $300 from the Assurance Package Seniors’ Bonus in February to help alleviate the rising cost of living... » READ MORE

3. Dylan Wang goes shirtless as promised after popularity of new drama Guardians of the Dafeng

His new drama premiered less than a month ago and it's already a hit with viewers.

At a recent event, popular Chinese actor Dylan Wang promised fans he would take off his shirt if Guardians of the Dafeng hit a 30,000 heat index on one of its streaming platforms Tencent Video... » READ MORE

4. Scalpers resell KFC's Mofusand keychains for up to $500 on Carousell on first day of promotion

Many Singaporeans would remember the McDonald's Hello Kitty craze back in 2000, which saw people braving long queues just to get their hands on limited-edition plushies... » READ MORE

