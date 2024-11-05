Daily roundup: Mercedes-Maybach goes electric with the EQS 680 SUV — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Mercedes-Maybach goes electric with the EQS 680 SUV
Mercedes-Maybach has launched its first-ever electric model in Singapore with the introduction of the EQS 680 SUV... » READ MORE
2. Accidents involving elderly motorists: Should seniors be allowed to drive?
A number of accidents involving elderly drivers in recent months have sparked debate over whether seniors should continue to take the wheel... » READ MORE
3. 'Powered by sour plum juice, chilli crab and laksa': Dua Lipa hangs out at Katong before Singapore concert
Dua Lipa is in Singapore ahead of her concert dates and trying what the city has to offer... » READ MORE
4. 'They come to steal my business every day': Local tissue seller claims foreigners are stealing sales at Bedok hawker centre
Selling tissues may already be a taxing job to do, but things may have gotten even tougher for some of these vendors... » READ MORE
