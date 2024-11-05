'Powered by sour plum juice, chilli crab and laksa': Dua Lipa hangs out at Katong before Singapore concert

Dua Lipa is in Singapore ahead of her concert dates and trying what the city has to offer.

In a photo carousel posted on Instagram yesterday (Nov 4), the British-Albanian singer can be seen hanging out with her entourage, particularly around the Katong area.

"I'm so happy to be back and so excited to kickstart the Asia run with you tomorrow!" Dua, 29, wrote in her caption. "So far this tour is powered by sour plum juice, chilli crab and laksa!"

She can be seen ordering food at 328 Katong Laksa — laksa, otah and sour plum juice as seen in other photos — and visiting the Sri Senpaga Vinayagar Temple at Ceylon Road.

One photo shows her group enjoying chilli crab, mantou and vegetable dishes at what appears to be New Ubin Seafood at Chijmes.

"What else should I try while I'm out here?" she asked in the caption, and netizens responded with their suggestions.

One comment read: "Chicken rice, satay, biryani, pandan cake."

Others recommended bak kut teh and nasi goreng.

Dua performs at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 5 and 6 as part of her Radical Optimism tour and will be at Jakarta next on Nov 9.

