Daily roundup: Modified PMDs seized by LTA in Yishun Dam, a spot known for illegal races — and other top stories today

1. Up lorry: Modified PMDs seized by LTA in Yishun Dam, a spot known for illegal races

Four PMDs and one power-assisted bicycle (PAB) were seized by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in Yishun Dam on Sunday (May 29) night... » READ MORE

2. Much ado about loose change: Woman taken to hospital after clash with Chinatown hawker over $2 in coins

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

"The stall owner returned her $2 in change, but they were all in 10 cents and 20 cents"... » READ MORE

3. Firefighters put out raging fire on vessel docked at Marina at Keppel Bay

PHOTO: Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force

In videos circulating on social media, some people were seen running away from the fire as at least ten people spraying water to douse the fire... » READ MORE

4. Vaping vs smoking: Side effects, benefits and risks

PHOTO: Unsplash

Inhaling nicotine by vaping rather than smoking tobacco does mean that some of the most harmful chemicals are avoided... » READ MORE

