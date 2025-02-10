Daily roundup: Monster Hunter Wilds producer explains how game has remained unique and fresh over 20 years — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Monster Hunter Wilds producer explains how game has remained unique and fresh over 20 years

It's hard to improve upon a tried and true formula, especially one that has seen changes and refinement for over 20 years running.

But Monster Hunter producer Ryozo Tsujimoto and his team at Capcom continue to find ways to do so, this time with their latest addition to the series Monster Hunter Wilds... » READ MORE

2. Getai singer Angie Lau, sister of Liu Lingling, dies aged 58

Local getai singer Angie Lau died yesterday (Feb 9) at the age of 58.

Her obituary was posted on Facebook last night, stating her wake will be held at Singapore Funeral Parlour's Lily Room at 91 Tampines Link... » READ MORE

3. Singapore or Malaysia? Chef Bob reveals the best nasi lemak he has tasted

Nasi lemak is a beloved dish in both Singapore and Malaysia.

But when it comes to declaring the best version of this regional classic, it gets tricky with opinions often being fiercely contested... » READ MORE

4. Woman berates Clementi restaurant staff for speaking in Mandarin, refuses to pay for meal

A dissatisfied customer lost her temper at the staff of a restaurant in Clementi after he supposedly spoke to her in Mandarin.

Videos of the incident which occurred at the Sushi Express outlet in The Clementi Mall about 6pm on Thursday (Feb 6) were shared by another customer, only known as Kirsten, to Stomp... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com