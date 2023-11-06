Daily roundup: Mooi Patisserie, headed by Michelin-starred chef, to shutter a year after opening — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Mooi Patisserie, headed by Michelin-starred chef, to shutter a year after opening

Around this time last year, Mooi Patisserie, a bakery tucked away at Alexandra Technopark, was preparing for their grand opening.

Fast forward to now and the establishment is getting ready to close for good... » READ MORE

2. 'People are so rude': Tourist says Grab driver forced her out of vehicle and left her in tears

First impressions matter - for tourist and TikToker Nicole, one terrible experience was all it took to ruin her impression of Singapore.

Nicole had only just arrived in Singapore and took a Grab to her hotel, but was forced to disembark and walk after the driver refused to drive her to her destination, she said in a TikTok video uploaded on Wednesday (Nov 1)... » READ MORE

3. 'Shocked at how petty he was': Taiwanese YouTuber recounts date with Singaporean who wanted $1.50 back for teh peng

When on a date, do you expect one party to pay or prefer to go Dutch?

While opinions vary, asking your date to pay $1.50 back for a drink at a kopitiam may be on a whole new level... » READ MORE

4. Malaysian vows never to return to Cameron Highlands after overpriced meals and homestay

A man in Malaysia said he decided to cut short his vacation after discovering that everything in the area was more expensive that expected.

TikTok user Pokteh_racing shared his experience staying in Cameron Highlands in a now-deleted video, vowing to never return... » READ MORE

