Daily roundup: Mooi Patisserie, headed by Michelin-starred chef, to shutter a year after opening — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Mooi Patisserie, headed by Michelin-starred chef, to shutter a year after opening
Around this time last year, Mooi Patisserie, a bakery tucked away at Alexandra Technopark, was preparing for their grand opening.
Fast forward to now and the establishment is getting ready to close for good... » READ MORE
2. 'People are so rude': Tourist says Grab driver forced her out of vehicle and left her in tears
First impressions matter - for tourist and TikToker Nicole, one terrible experience was all it took to ruin her impression of Singapore.
Nicole had only just arrived in Singapore and took a Grab to her hotel, but was forced to disembark and walk after the driver refused to drive her to her destination, she said in a TikTok video uploaded on Wednesday (Nov 1)... » READ MORE
3. 'Shocked at how petty he was': Taiwanese YouTuber recounts date with Singaporean who wanted $1.50 back for teh peng
When on a date, do you expect one party to pay or prefer to go Dutch?
While opinions vary, asking your date to pay $1.50 back for a drink at a kopitiam may be on a whole new level... » READ MORE
4. Malaysian vows never to return to Cameron Highlands after overpriced meals and homestay
A man in Malaysia said he decided to cut short his vacation after discovering that everything in the area was more expensive that expected.
TikTok user Pokteh_racing shared his experience staying in Cameron Highlands in a now-deleted video, vowing to never return... » READ MORE
editor@asiaone.com