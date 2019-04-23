Daily roundup: Mother finds plastic beads in daughters' ears after visiting indoor playground - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Mother finds plastic beads in daughters' ears after visiting indoor playground
According to Merlyn Tok, she brought her daughters to the Accident & Emergency department but the doctors there were unable to remove it... » READ MORE
2. Police investigates case of security guard who went berserk, threatened stall worker and lifted diner's table
The man, wearing a shirt with the word 'security' on it, is seen yelling at people working at the food stall... » READ MORE
3. Asos billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen loses three children in Sri Lanka blasts
According to the BBC, one of Mr Povlsen's children had posted a photo on Instagram just days ago that was geo-tagged Sri Lanka... » READ MORE
4. Cecilia Cheung turns unofficial ambassador for Singapore as she shows off our sunny island on IG
The Hong Kong star was in Singapore to attend the Star Awards 2019 awards ceremony on April 14 and stayed in town for a few days after the event to tour the island with her two sons, Lucas and Quintus... » READ MORE