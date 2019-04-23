Careers

Daily roundup: Mother finds plastic beads in daughters' ears after visiting indoor playground - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Facebook/Merlyn Tok
AsiaOne
Apr 23, 2019

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Mother finds plastic beads in daughters' ears after visiting indoor playground

According to Merlyn Tok, she brought her daughters to the Accident & Emergency department but the doctors there were unable to remove it... » READ MORE

2. Police investigates case of security guard who went berserk, threatened stall worker and lifted diner's table


Photo: Stomp

The man, wearing a shirt with the word 'security' on it, is seen yelling at people working at the food stall... » READ MORE

3. Asos billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen loses three children in Sri Lanka blasts


Photo: Instagram/almashpovlsen

According to the BBC, one of Mr Povlsen's children had posted a photo on Instagram just days ago that was geo-tagged Sri Lanka... » READ MORE

4. Cecilia Cheung turns unofficial ambassador for Singapore as she shows off our sunny island on IG


Photo: Instagram/cecilia_pakchi_cheung

The Hong Kong star was in Singapore to attend the Star Awards 2019 awards ceremony on April 14 and stayed in town for a few days after the event to tour the island with her two sons, Lucas and Quintus... » READ MORE

