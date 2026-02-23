Daily roundup: Motorcyclist helps direct traffic after bus and trailer get stuck along narrow Sembawang road — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. This made my day: Motorcyclist helps direct traffic after bus and trailer get stuck along narrow Sembawang road

Traffic along a narrow road in Sembawang came to a standstill when two heavy vehicles travelling in opposite directions got stuck.

With no sign of the situation improving, a motorcyclist stepped in to resolve the jam.

2. 'Just glad I'm still alive': Woman came face-to-face with masked stranger who entered Upper Thomson home

Upper Thomson resident X N had just returned home on Saturday (Feb 21) night when she noticed the doorknob of her ground floor room slowly rotating.

Puzzled, she thought it was the domestic helper and called out to alert them of her presence.

3. Police investigating after homeowner finds stranger in Upper Thomson house

A person allegedly entered a private residence in Upper Thomson without permission on Saturday (Feb 21) night.

The police said in response to AsiaOne's queries that they received a call for assistance at an estate along Marigold Drive at about 9.40pm.

4. 'First time in my life': Restaurant owner surprised after family charged $2 for $200 lobsters return to pay balance

Mistakenly undercharged $198 for a lobster dish at a Siglap eatery, a family returned the next day to pay the correct amount.

In a heartwarming Facebook post on Thursday (Feb 19), the owner of Cheng Ji Seafood Restaurant thanked the diners for their honesty.

