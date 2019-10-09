Daily roundup: M'sian slammed for not honking at driver who fell asleep at the wheel - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Malaysian driver slammed for not honking at fellow driver who fell asleep at the wheel

Instead of helping a fellow motorist out, a driver pulled out his mobile phone to record the moment when a white sedan crashed into a truck... » READ MORE

2. 5 reasons why eating at food courts in Singapore makes you broke

Photo: Instagram/reinayong

The fact that BreadTalk has gone to great lengths ($80 million!) to acquire is Food Junction is going to surprise a significant chunk of Singaporeans, because many of us think that food courts are cheap... » READ MORE

3. Huawei's clever workaround to Android ban? Launching 'new' versions of its P30 Pro

Photo: YouTube screengrab/Android Central

As we're edging closer to see the start of a Google-less future for Huawei with its upcoming Mate 30 series, the Chinese tech company still has some tricks up its sleeve to get around the ongoing Android ban... » READ MORE

4. 10 signs that your toddler is spoilt - and what you should do now

Photo: Pixabay

Like most parents, you probably want to give your child as much as you can. But you run the risk of spoiling her... » READ MORE