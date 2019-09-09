Huawei's clever workaround to Android ban? Launching 'new' versions of its P30 Pro

[UPDATE, Sep 9]:

Article amended to reflect that the P30 Pro was launched this year, not last year as originally stated.

As we’re edging closer to see the start of a Google-less future for Huawei with its upcoming Mate 30 series, the Chinese tech company still has some tricks up its sleeve to get around the ongoing Android ban.

Launching on Sep 19, Huawei’s Mate 30 won’t be equipped with Google’s apps and services like Gmail, Maps or Chrome — it doesn’t even have a license to access the Google Play Store.

But the US government isn’t banning Google from providing its services for Huawei’s existing devices that already are Android-licensed.

So what can Huawei do? Re-release a flagship phone under the guise of being “new” without it being technically new?

That's exactly what the company did at the IFA 2019 in Berlin, where Huawei released a redesigned version of its P30 Pro smartphones that comes in two colours. Hey, you do what you can to stay relevant.