Daily roundup: MTI to review terms of F1 Singapore Grand Prix amid Iswaran's corruption allegations — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. MTI to review terms of F1 Singapore Grand Prix amid Iswaran's corruption allegations

To safeguard Singapore's interest, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) will review again the terms of the deal between the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Singapore GP to organise the Formula One (F1) night race here... » READ MORE

2. Family of 6 loses over $2,500 after falling for cruise scam

A family of six thought they would be holidaying on a Genting Dream cruise ship, but their dreams were shattered after they discovered they had fallen for a travel package scam... » READ MORE

3. Hong Kong actor dies suddenly 2 days after announcing he had proposed to girlfriend

Veteran Hong Kong actor-DJ Eric Cheng died suddenly on Saturday (Feb 3), just two days after announcing that he had proposed to his girlfriend... » READ MORE

4. Jelebu Dry Laksa to close only outlet in Singapore in February

A few years back in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, Chef Renee Tang decided to start a home-based business selling dry laksa.

That was how Jelebu Dry Laksa was born and later on, she opened a physical restaurant at the bustling VivoCity... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com