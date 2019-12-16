Daily roundup: Is the net closing in on 1MDB's billion-dollar whale Jho Low? - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​The hunt for Jho Low: Is net closing on 1MDB's billion-dollar whale?

Even for a man known as the "Asian Great Gatsby", 2019 was an eventful year - to put it mildly... » READ MORE

2. Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop

Photo:Facebook, Lianhe Wanbao

A weekend road trip to Malaysia left a five-year-old Singaporean boy stranded... » READ MORE

3. Former Channel 8 actress Lin Liyun dies at age 58

Former actress Lin Liyun, who acted alongside the likes of Huang Wenyong and Chen Tianwen in local television serials in the 1980s, died of pneumonia on Saturday (Dec 14... » READ MORE

4. 4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure

Photo: Pexels

Contrary to popular belief, hotels are considered the scariest place to stay in... » READ MORE