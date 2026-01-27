Daily roundup: Netizen calls for aid to rescue, rehome over 40 cats in industrial area — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'No way we can leave them': Netizen calls for aid to rescue, rehome over 40 cats in industrial area

Demolition works at an industrial area in the north of Singapore have put over 40 cats at risk of being displaced... » READ MORE

2. This Singaporean wants to learn how to cook every hawker dish. Here's why

Hawker food is a convenient and affordable dining option for those living in Singapore, but how many of us actually know how to cook these dishes?... » READ MORE

3. 'I'm in tears': Man struck by sudden pain takes cross-border taxi to CGH, seeks driver to thank him

A man wants to thank a cross-border taxi driver who took him from Johor Bahru (JB) to Changi General Hospital (CGH) for emergency care... » READ MORE

4. Sharon Au reveals moving to Paris was to stop 'playing the part of a happy girl'

While Sharon Au's Parisian life is a dream one for many people, the real reason behind her move was to finally be honest with herself... » READ MORE

