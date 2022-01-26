Daily roundup: New and familiar faces star in Royston Tan's CNY short film - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. New and familiar faces star in Royston Tan's CNY short film
Our Chinese New Year celebrations will not be as big this year — but that doesn't mean they can't be meaningful. At least that's the message of Royston Tan's newest short film, The Visitor List... » READ MORE
2. Woman who donated kidney to boyfriend gets cheated on and dumped months later
PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/@colleeeniie
One woman in the US got the short end of the stick after she donated a kidney to her boyfriend, only to be cheated on and dumped several months later... » READ MORE
3. Confinement nanny caught dragging month-old baby by the leg and falling asleep on the job
PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News
For new mothers, hiring a confinement nanny can help ensure that newborns receive appropriate care. However, that was not the case for this Singaporean couple, who were in for a rude shock... » READ MORE
4. Keisuke Ramen is closing its Cineleisure and Clarke Quay outlets permanently
PHOTO: Instagram/zeldatom, winelevigrub
Last year, we said goodbye to a number of popular F&B establishments like The Ricetable, Waffletown and Mian Zhuang. Sadly, we now have to bid goodbye to another two well-loved eateries... » READ MORE
