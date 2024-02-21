Daily roundup: This new digital peer support forum is helping youth's mental health — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'They assured me that I'm not alone': This new digital peer support forum is helping youth's mental health

After learning that someone close to her was migrating overseas, Ashley Poo, who was already struggling with her academic studies, began to feel high levels of stress and loneliness... » READ MORE

2. This made my day: Woman gives ang bao to coffee shop staff who returned lost handbag

A woman who lost her handbag at a coffee shop managed to get it back - all thanks to another kind patron and two coffee shop employees.

Wang, 61, told Shin Min Daily News that he spotted the black handbag on the chair next to him while he was dining at the coffee shop at Block 406 Sembawang Drive on Feb 13... » READ MORE

3. 'I don't dare to sleep': Chinese actress Liu Yuxin loses million dollars worth of items after LA home burglary

Returning home from a vacation with your family is supposed to make you feel happy and refreshed, but for Chinese actress Liu Yuxin, it was shock and fear when she realised her Los Angeles house was burglarised... » READ MORE

4. 'Crazy pricing': Tourist in Singapore amazed by meals under US$5 in 'world's most expensive city'

Singapore's reputation for being an expensive city would understandably make some foreigners wonder if it's possible to get an affordable meal here.

And many have discovered that it can be done... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com