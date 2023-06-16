Daily roundup: New frog ramen dish in Taiwan leaves netizens baffled - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'You dare to eat?' New frog ramen dish in Taiwan leaves netizens baffled

How adventurous are your tastebuds?

On Monday (June 12), Yuan Ramen - located in Yunlin County, Western Taiwan - announced its new frog ramen dish called Frog Frog Frog Ramen... » READ MORE

2. Boss moves: Drivers of Singapore cars spotted moving barricades to cut queue at Causeway

PHOTO: Facebook/JB Tracer: Johor Bahru Traffic, Crime & Community Service Report

This black Singapore-registered Mercedes was seen slipping through a gap in the barricades separating the lanes over at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex heading towards Johor... » READ MORE

3. 'Crazy but challenge accepted': SAF officer runs 24km from home to work just 'to beat morning traffic'

PHOTOS: Screengrabs/TikTok/chuacula

We all know the benefits of running. It improves your cardiovascular health, endurance, mood and more.

But would you actually run to work just to skip the peak hour rush?... » READ MORE

4. 'Even boys didn't want to befriend me': Carrie Wong recalls being ostracised in primary school

PHOTO: Instagram/Carrie Wong

She may be a dazzling celebrity who turns heads now, but Carrie Wong used to turn heads in the past as well — albeit away from her... » READ MORE

