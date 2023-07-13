Daily roundup: Nicholas Tse quashes rumour about break-up with Faye Wong — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Stop messing with us': Nicholas Tse on rumoured break-up with Faye Wong

Hong Kong singer-actor Nicholas Tse ended his nine-year romance with Chinese diva Faye Wong recently, or is it really?

A report yesterday (July 12) morning by a Chinese publication wrote that Hong Kong media revealed Nicholas, 42, and Faye, 53, have broken up amicably after realising they are incompatible... » READ MORE

2. 'You'll never go hungry if you work hard': Grab driver reveals how he earns about $3,000 every week

The working hours might be gruelling, but a private-hire vehicle driver is not complaining after managing to earn a decent four-figure sum almost every week.

In a nine-second TikTok video shared on Wednesday (July 12), Grab driver Dorson Chua posted his weekly earnings averaging about $2,900 a week... » READ MORE

3. 'Many times I get scared': Woman realises how good Singapore is after a month in the US and Canada

The grass ain't always greener on the other side.

It took a month-long trip to the US and Canada for TikTok user Sophieonggg to fully grasp that life in Singapore is actually pretty good... » READ MORE

4. Uncle loses teeth after brawl with couple over baby stroller in Tampines One lift

A simple dinner came to a bloody end for a 71-year-old man after he was punched by a stranger in a lift... » READ MORE

