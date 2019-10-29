Daily roundup: No asbestos found in Johnson & Johnson talcum powder bottles sold in Singapore - and other top stories today

Containers of Johnson's baby powder made by Johnson & Johnson sit on a shelf in a California drug store. On Oct 18, 2019, Johnson & Johnson said it would be recalling 33,000 bottles of baby powder in the US.
PHOTO: AFP
Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​No asbestos found in Johnson & Johnson talcum powder bottles sold in Singapore: HSA

The recall was limited to one batch that was produced and shipped in the United States in 2018.... » READ MORE

2. Belinda Lee marries her soulmate in surprise wedding

Belinda Lee with American hubby, David Moore. PHOTO: Instagram/leebelinda

The 42-year-old tied the knot with Moore, an architect who hails from California, on Sunday (Oct 27)... » READ MORE

3. Malaysian dad apologises for making toddler beg in the rain​

PHOTO: Facebook/Awie Bkhori Abdul Halim

The toddler's plight came to light on Oct 27 when a Facebook user, Awie Bkhori Abdul Halim, uploaded photos of the child begging alone on a street in Uptown Perda, Penang... » READ MORE

4. Johor court orders release of woman in sensitive case involving deaths of teen cyclists

Ms Sam Ke Ting's car ploughed into a group of teenage cyclists on Feb 18, 2017, killing eight of them. PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

The case raised racial tensions in Johor as the driver was a young ethnic Chinese woman and the victims were all Malay boys... » READ MORE

