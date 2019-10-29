Daily roundup: No asbestos found in Johnson & Johnson talcum powder bottles sold in Singapore - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. No asbestos found in Johnson & Johnson talcum powder bottles sold in Singapore: HSA
The recall was limited to one batch that was produced and shipped in the United States in 2018.... » READ MORE
2. Belinda Lee marries her soulmate in surprise wedding
The 42-year-old tied the knot with Moore, an architect who hails from California, on Sunday (Oct 27)... » READ MORE
3. Malaysian dad apologises for making toddler beg in the rain
The toddler's plight came to light on Oct 27 when a Facebook user, Awie Bkhori Abdul Halim, uploaded photos of the child begging alone on a street in Uptown Perda, Penang... » READ MORE
4. Johor court orders release of woman in sensitive case involving deaths of teen cyclists
The case raised racial tensions in Johor as the driver was a young ethnic Chinese woman and the victims were all Malay boys... » READ MORE