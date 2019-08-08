Daily roundup: No one realised one Manchester United fanboy in Singapore was this superstar - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Manchester United fanboys in Singapore included one Lee Chong Wei

Not long ago, the team's sporting idols were in Singapore thrilling local fans at the National Stadium and at sponsor events around the island... » READ MORE

2. Patriotic driver who made headlines for elaborately-decorated car gets pulled over by traffic police

Photo: Facebook/SG Road Vigilante

An elaborately-decorated vehicle was pulled over by the traffic police after it appeared to have been involved in an incident with a motorcycle... » READ MORE

3. No condos and country clubs, here are the new 5Cs defined by Singaporeans

Photo: Unsplash

In a recent survey commissioned by business app Tigerhall, 1,000 white-collar workers aged between 21 to 60 years old have once again redefined the five Cs... » READ MORE

4. Businessman dies after being shot 3 times in Malaysia

Photo: Pixabay

Pahang police chief Comm Datuk Abd Jalil Hassan said the case had been classified as murder... » READ MORE