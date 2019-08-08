Daily roundup: No one realised one Manchester United fanboy in Singapore was this superstar - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Manchester United
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Manchester United fanboys in Singapore included one Lee Chong Wei

Not long ago, the team's sporting idols were in Singapore thrilling local fans at the National Stadium and at sponsor events around the island... » READ MORE

2. Patriotic driver who made headlines for elaborately-decorated car gets pulled over by traffic police

Photo: Facebook/SG Road Vigilante

An elaborately-decorated vehicle was pulled over by the traffic police after it appeared to have been involved in an incident with a motorcycle... » READ MORE

3. No condos and country clubs, here are the new 5Cs defined by Singaporeans

Photo: Unsplash

In a recent survey commissioned by business app Tigerhall, 1,000 white-collar workers aged between 21 to 60 years old have once again redefined the five Cs... » READ MORE

4. Businessman dies after being shot 3 times in Malaysia

Photo: Pixabay

Pahang police chief Comm Datuk Abd Jalil Hassan said the case had been classified as murder... » READ MORE

More about
daily roundup

TRENDING

9 places to watch NDP fireworks that are not Marina Bay Sands, Esplanade &amp; Gardens by the Bay
9 places to watch NDP fireworks that are not Marina Bay Sands, Esplanade & Gardens by the Bay
Chinese CCTV captures terrifying attack on woman as she walks home alone
Chinese CCTV captures terrifying attack on woman as she walks home alone
&#039;Is my maid using black magic?&#039; These stories will give you the chills!
'Is my maid using black magic?' These stories will give you the chills!
CEO who sexually assaulted son&#039;s schoolmate loses appeal
CEO who sexually assaulted son's schoolmate loses appeal
Honestbee faces $6m of demands, owes at least $289m: Court documents
Honestbee faces $6m of demands, owes at least $289m: Court documents
No condos and country clubs, here are the new 5Cs defined by Singaporeans
No condos and country clubs, here are the new 5Cs defined by Singaporeans
Choa Chu Kang Town Council lodges police report after China&#039;s flag displayed at HDB block
Choa Chu Kang Town Council lodges police report after China's flag displayed at HDB block
5 reasons why I&#039;d rather staycay in Singapore for the National Day long weekend than travel overseas
5 reasons why I'd rather staycay in Singapore for the National Day long weekend than travel overseas
I feel terrible: Dennis Chew apologises for e-pay &#039;brownface&#039; advertisement
I feel terrible: Dennis Chew apologises for e-pay 'brownface' advertisement
Patriotic driver who made headlines for elaborately-decorated car gets pulled over by traffic police
Patriotic driver who made headlines for elaborately-decorated car gets pulled over by traffic police
Eat live fish and drink chicken blood? Chinese workers allegedly punished for underperforming
Eat live fish and drink chicken blood? Chinese workers allegedly punished for underperforming
Uniqlo&#039;s new kampung-spirit t-shirts rile Singaporeans, after designs omit western half of the country
Uniqlo's National Day t-shirts rile Singaporeans with omissions

LIFESTYLE

Pizza Hut giving away 3,186 free pizzas to celebrate National Day &amp; more deals this week
Pizza Hut giving away 3,186 free pizzas to celebrate National Day & more deals this week
JB Paradigm mall cinema offers 4D snow, wind and rain experience just 1 hour from the Causeway
JB Paradigm mall cinema offers 4D snow, wind and rain experience just 1 hour from the Causeway
Weekend planner Aug 9 - 12: Free admissions to National Gallery Singapore &amp; other fun activities
Weekend planner Aug 9 - 12: Free admissions to National Gallery Singapore & other fun activities
14 exquisite mooncakes to gift your boss and mother-in-law that will fly them to the moon
14 exquisite mooncakes to impress your boss and mother-in-law

Home Works

10 spaces in Singapore that use slatted wood in style
10 spaces in Singapore that use slatted wood in style
Try these 8 unique Aussie styles &amp; upgrade your humble HDB
Try these 8 unique Aussie styles & upgrade your humble HDB
House tour: Zen vibes in this Japanese ryokan-inspired River Valley apartment
House tour: Zen vibes in this Japanese ryokan-inspired River Valley apartment
Spaces we love: Singaporean homes washed in natural light
Spaces we love: Singaporean homes washed in natural light

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Manchester United fanboys in Singapore included one Lee Chong Wei
No one realised one Manchester United fanboy in Singapore was this superstar
Hong Kong actress Fung Bo Bo breaks nose in accident
Hong Kong actress Fung Bo Bo breaks nose in accident
Huang Xiaoming typing like a grandma is the cutest thing you&#039;ll see today
Huang Xiaoming typing like a grandma is the cutest thing you'll see today
China granddad watches grandkids burn to death in locked car
China granddad watches grandkids burn to death in locked car

SERVICES