Daily roundup: NTUC to be designated as 'politically significant person' under foreign interference law — and other top stories today

1. NTUC to be designated as 'politically significant person' under foreign interference law

The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) is set to be designated as a "politically significant person" (PSP) under the law to counter foreign interference... » READ MORE

2. Serangoon HDB flat's 'sauna' structure raises eyebrows, town council to ask homeowner to remove

A homeowner who installed a fixture resembling a Japanese sauna outside their Serangoon HDB flat will be asked to remove it, after a picture of the structure raised eyebrows online... » READ MORE

3. 'My butt felt numb': Student takes 3-hour bus ride just to catch up on studying

It's certainly no Starbucks or a nice, quiet library, but this bus ride has just become the choice location to study for this student... » READ MORE

4. 'Craving it for 5 to 6 years': 5566's Zax Wang and actress wife dance to pepper crabs in Singapore

To many tourists, Singapore delicacies would be the usual dishes like chicken rice, bak kut teh, laksa and chilli crab.

But for 5566's Zax Wang and his family, they explored our range of cuisines by having Indian fine dining when they were in Singapore in early June... » READ MORE

