Daily roundup: Odd-job labourer, 68, wins over $700k in Thailand lottery — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Odd-job labourer, 68, wins over $700k in Thailand lottery

A 68-year-old man in Chiang Mai, Thailand saw his life change overnight after winning more than $700,000 in the lottery on Monday (Dec 1)... » READ MORE

2. Singaporean man offers dowry worth over $250k to Thai wife, says he gave up $12k salary to be with her

A Singaporean man has made the news in Thailand after marrying a nurse from Kalasin province in Northeast Thailand... » READ MORE

3. Fireworks, sober clubbing, kids carnival: Ring in 2026 at these heartland celebration sites

If you prefer to ring in the new year with family and friends closer to home, you'll be able to do so at these heartland countdown sites... » READ MORE

4. Tony Leung, now in his 'last stage' of acting career, reveals how he wants to end it

After over 40 years in showbiz, veteran Hong Kong actor Tony Leung recently revealed what he hopes to be his final act... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com