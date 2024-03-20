Daily roundup: Old Chang Kee holds its first-ever Ramadan Frozen Food Sale in Woodlands till April 9 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Old Chang Kee holds its first-ever Ramadan Frozen Food Sale in Woodlands till April 9

If you're a fan of Old Chang Kee, get ready for a trip up north to its headquarters in Woodlands.

The popular local brand is holding its first-ever Ramadan Frozen Food Sale at Old Chang Kee HQ starting today... » READ MORE

2. Jeremy Chan films travelogue with wife Jesseca Liu, says he 'drank a few years' worth of coffee and energy drinks'

One of the reasons for travelling is to do things that you wouldn't experience in your daily life and it's even more memorable when it's with your loved ones.

For local celebrity couple Jeremy Chan and Jesseca Liu, their trips to Japan and Taiwan last August and December respectively for their upcoming travelogue Double J Baecation were filled with memorable first experiences... » READ MORE

3. From Tuas to Changi in 15 hours: Group of friends journey across Singapore on foot

Singapore may be one of the smallest countries in the world, but walking from one end of the island to the other is certainly no easy feat.

And especially not in this heat spell... » READ MORE

4. American expat shares why he chose to relocate to Singapore and 'it's not because of the salary'

Though he could be earning much more if he had taken up a job in New York, one American chose to settle down in Singapore instead.

It's already been six years since he moved to our little red dot but in a recent video uploaded to his YouTube platform, Living in the Lion City, he shared why he took a pay cut to be here... » READ MORE

