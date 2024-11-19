Daily roundup: Open trade and investments key to fighting global poverty — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Open trade and investments key to fighting global poverty, says PM Wong at G-20 Summit

Countries can fight poverty by sustaining economic growth through open trade and investments, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Nov 18.

Growth and trade remain one of the best ways to create jobs, he told Group of 20 (G-20) leaders at a discussion on poverty and hunger at the G-20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil... » READ MORE

2. Thomas Ong selling gigantic artwork of Lee Kuan Yew as he's moving to smaller place

Anyone fancy an oil painting of our first prime minister for $4,000?

Local actor Thomas Ong is "reluctantly giving up" a massive artwork of the late Lee Kuan Yew as he's about to move into a smaller space, the 55-year-old posted on Instagram on Saturday (Nov 16)... » READ MORE

3. Yakult auntie dies after man punched her in Sengkang

A 70-year-old Yakult delivery woman died a week after she was attacked by a man.

She was making a delivery at Block 272B Sengkang Central on Oct 29 when he punched her on the right side of her face, reported Shin Min Daily News... » READ MORE

4. JB hotel apologises after male staff 'barged' into Singapore woman's room

A hotel in Johor Bahru has apologised and offered a guest a full refund after a male staff member "accidentally" opened her room door.

In a now-deleted post to Facebook page Complaint Singapore on Nov 13, a woman from Singapore recounted "numerous issues" she faced during her two-night stay at Hako Hotel Mount Austin with three other friends... » READ MORE

