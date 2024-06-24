Daily roundup: Opportunists put up free tote bags from Malaysia's first Apple store for sale — and other top stories today

1. Free tote bags from Malaysia's first-ever Apple store offered online for up to $860

Some opportunists jumped at the chance to make a profit after the grand opening of Malaysia's first-ever Apple Store on June 22 at the TRX Exchange Mall in Kuala Lumpur.

A search by AsiaOne using the keywords 'Apple TRX tote' on Carousell Malaysia found numerous listings with prices ranging from RM250 (S$72) to RM3,000... » READ MORE

2. I spend over 12 hours at New Bahru, here's what you can expect from this lifestyle cluster

Located in River Valley, New Bahru is set to hold its official grand opening this September. But the creative cluster welcomed members of the public at its Sneak Peek open house event on June 22 and 23... » READ MORE

3. Gone in 60 minutes: Bishan durian stall sells 200kg of Mao Shan Wang durians at $8 to $12

To kick off the annual season for the king of fruits, one durian stallholder held a promotion in Bishan on Thursday (June 20), offering premium Mao Shan Wang or Musang King varieties for as low as $8 per kilogram.

Within an hour, around 200kg of the fruit was snapped up, Shin Min Daily News reported on Friday... » READ MORE

4. Bryan Wong cooks nasi lemak, spends 6 hours delivering to 10 fans on Hari Raya Haji

The 53-year-old said that he did an Instagram livestream recently of him preparing sambal chilli as he was going to cook nasi lemak for Hari Raya Haji, which fell on June 17.

"Unexpectedly, netizens commented that they could only look at my cooking without trying it, so I wanted to share with them and decided to ask some questions during my livestream. Those who answered correctly would get to eat," said Bryan... » READ MORE