Daily roundup: Over 30 seniors gather in Chinatown for dance session - and other top stories today

1. What Covid-19 regulations? Over 30 seniors gather in Chinatown for dance session

Covid-19 is still a serious concern in Singapore. But you wouldn't have guessed it from the group of over 30 seniors thronging Chinatown's Garden Link Bridge on July 17 to show off their moves and work up a sweat... » READ MORE

2. Women abducted for marriage, and often raped, in Indonesia

Sumba’s many attractions conceal a sinister practice that has allowed men to uproot women from their families, erase their dreams and ambitions, and force them into marriage.... » READ MORE

3. Couple crafts iconic luxury handbags from common food and product packaging

PHOTO: Instagram/Camera60studio

While upcycled bags have been quite common for a while, this Italian pair has taken upcycling to another level — the luxury brand level. ... » READ MORE

4. Man names kids Canon, Nikon & Epson, and lives in $130k camera house

Screengrab: YouTube/Caters Clips

A man has flashed his obsession for photography to the world by building an entire three-story camera house and has even named his offsprings after famous camera brands.... » READ MORE

