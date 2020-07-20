Daily roundup: Over 30 seniors gather in Chinatown for dance session - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. What Covid-19 regulations? Over 30 seniors gather in Chinatown for dance session
Covid-19 is still a serious concern in Singapore. But you wouldn't have guessed it from the group of over 30 seniors thronging Chinatown's Garden Link Bridge on July 17 to show off their moves and work up a sweat... » READ MORE
2. Women abducted for marriage, and often raped, in Indonesia
Sumba’s many attractions conceal a sinister practice that has allowed men to uproot women from their families, erase their dreams and ambitions, and force them into marriage.... » READ MORE
3. Couple crafts iconic luxury handbags from common food and product packagingPHOTO: Instagram/Camera60studio
While upcycled bags have been quite common for a while, this Italian pair has taken upcycling to another level — the luxury brand level. ... » READ MORE
4. Man names kids Canon, Nikon & Epson, and lives in $130k camera houseScreengrab: YouTube/Caters Clips
A man has flashed his obsession for photography to the world by building an entire three-story camera house and has even named his offsprings after famous camera brands.... » READ MORE
