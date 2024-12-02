Daily roundup: Oxford's Word of the Year for 2024 is 'brain rot' — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Oxford's Word of the Year for 2024 is 'brain rot' - what is it and where does it come from?

Oxford University Press, publisher of the Oxford English Dictionary, has just released its 2024 Word of the Year.

And it's not one you may have expected... » READ MORE

2. StanChart Singapore Marathon participant dies after completing race

Race organisers of the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon 2024 confirmed the death of a participant in a social media post on Dec 1... » READ MORE

3. From SCS to OCS: Singapore PR reflects on his National Service journey

When Matthew Roy Cox enlisted for National Service in January, he worried that he wouldn't fit in with his batchmates.

Speaking to AsiaOne about his NS journey on Saturday (Nov 30), Officer Cadet Cox, said that his concerns stemmed from him having a different upbringing... » READ MORE

4. 'I hope to sit back and enjoy the fruits of our labour': Anita Yuen says husband Julian Cheung manages all their finances

When it comes to managing finances in a household, it's different for every family.

For Hong Kong celebrity couple Anita Yuen and Julian Cheung, the latter does it all... » READ MORE

