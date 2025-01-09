Daily roundup: PAP and PSP volunteers accuse each other of harassment in Bukit Gombak walkabouts — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. PAP and PSP volunteers accuse each other of harassment in Bukit Gombak walkabouts

Both the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) and the People's Action Party (PAP) have alleged that the other party's volunteers harassed their own during a walkabout in Bukit Gombak.

This comes after PSP member S Nallakaruppan gave an account... » READ MORE

2. Mark Zuckerberg's $1.2m watch in video catches attention, here's what we know about the rare timepiece

In a video posted to Facebook on Tuesday (Jan 7), Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg explained the company's decision to do away with third-party fact-checking on its social media platforms in the US.

However, what seemed to have caught the attention of many... » READ MORE

3. 'I'm not crazy like that': Go Kyung-pyo responds to rumours of him getting frisky with woman in photo booth

Shocking rumours about South Korean actor Go Kyung-pyo have been circulating the internet but they appear to be untrue.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, an anonymous user... » READ MORE

4. ISD detains 3 self-radicalised Singaporeans who planned to carry out attacks overseas

Three self-radicalised Singaporeans were detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA) in November last year, said the Internal Security Department (ISD) on Thursday (Jan 9).

According to ISD, Muhammad Indra Aqmal bin Effendy... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com