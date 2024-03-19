Daily roundup: PAP says it will not seek Pritam Singh's suspension as MP while legal proceedings are ongoing — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. PAP says it will not seek Pritam Singh's suspension as MP while legal proceedings are ongoing

The People's Action Party (PAP) has said it will not seek to suspend Pritam Singh as a Member of Parliament (MP) while legal proceedings are ongoing.

On Tuesday (March 19) morning, the Workers' Party (WP) chief pleaded not guilty to two charges of making false statements before a parliamentary committee that was looking into the conduct of former WP MP Raeesah Khan, who lied in the House in 2021... » READ MORE

2. This 78-year-old Singaporean grandma does pull-ups and strength training exercises to stay healthy

"My grandmother can run faster than you!"

If you've gone through National Service, you've probably heard your BMT platoon sergeant say this... » READ MORE

3. 'Can money buy you class?' Mercedes driver called out for yelling and honking at delivery rider after hitting bike

Some Bukit Batok residents had their morning peace disrupted by a cacophony of shouts and honks arising from a confrontation between a driver and a food delivery rider.

The commotion occurred at a car park along Bukit Batok East Avenue 4 at around 9.30am on Monday (March 18), according to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante... » READ MORE

4. 'Come back to do reservist!' Jeanette Aw on why she's acting in The Little Nyonya spinoff

When Jeanette Aw bid farewell to her Little Nyonya character Yamamoto Yueniang in 2008, she never expected to reprise the role some 16 years later.

"My first thought when I received the invitation was, 'What was the reason to look for me to perform? What is Yueniang's purpose in this drama?' Because I've never thought about playing her again," the 44-year-old told Lianhe Zaobao about her inclusion in The Little Nyonya spinoff Emerald Hill in a report on March 16... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com