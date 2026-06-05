Daily roundup: What to expect at GastroBeats 2026 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with our top stories today.

1. Pickleball courts, dino beef ribs and cinema-themed photobooths: What to expect at GastroBeats 2026

Looking for something to do this weekend? GastroBeats is back at Bayfront Event Space and will be celebrating its fifth year running with old favourites and new additions... » READ MORE

2. Kam's Roast director claims Ion Orchard food court changing '95%' of stalls, some thank him for speaking out

Days after Kam's Roast executive director Robert Chua took to social media to criticise how the chain's outlet was allegedly "kicked out" of Ion Orchard's Food Opera, several stallholders have reached out to thank him for speaking out, he told AsiaOne on Thursday (June 4)... » READ MORE

3. Maid steals $17,000 from employer's kids at Queen Astrid home to fund online gambling

Hooked on an online gambling app, a maid in Singapore repeatedly stole cash from her employer's two children to continue playing... » READ MORE

4. Joe Ma hospitalised for severe leg inflammation: 'It's pure agony'

Former TVB actor Joe Ma is not in good shape. The 57-year-old took to Instagram Stories yesterday (June 3) to share with fans that he had been hospitalised. He shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed, a catheter inserted into his left arm with his right leg wrapped in a sleeve... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com