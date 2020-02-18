Daily roundup: PlayStation Pro being passed off as a router? Korean cartoon goes viral - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Plash Speed' trends online after viral Korean cartoon depicts PS Pro being passed off as router​​​​​​​

'Tis the story of brotherhood, and the lengths both boys and men would go to play video games. Even if it means disguising a PlayStation Pro as a router called “Plash Speed”... » READ MORE

2. Singapore Budget 2020: GST hike will not take place in 2021; $6b Assurance Package to cushion impact of hike

PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao

The Budget's new Assurance Package means all adult Singaporeans will get cash payouts of between $700 to $1,600 over five year... » READ MORE

3. Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge​​​​​​​

PHOTO: YouTube screengrabs

Those who fall may break their skull, damage nerves, and suffer bleeding in the brain, medical experts warned... » READ MORE

4. Coronavirus: Pastor says he misses freedom but 'feeling well' after 1 week in NCID

PHOTO: Wilson Teo

He has been participating in meetings with staff members, prayer sessions and keeping tabs on the members of the church online... » READ MORE