Daily roundup: PlayStation Pro being passed off as a router? Korean cartoon goes viral - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Video screengrab
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Plash Speed' trends online after viral Korean cartoon depicts PS Pro being passed off as router​​​​​​​

'Tis the story of brotherhood, and the lengths both boys and men would go to play video games. Even if it means disguising a PlayStation Pro as a router called “Plash Speed”... » READ MORE

2. Singapore Budget 2020: GST hike will not take place in 2021; $6b Assurance Package to cushion impact of hike

PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao

The Budget's new Assurance Package means all adult Singaporeans will get cash payouts of between $700 to $1,600 over five year... » READ MORE

3. Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge​​​​​​​

PHOTO: YouTube screengrabs

Those who fall may break their skull, damage nerves, and suffer bleeding in the brain, medical experts warned... » READ MORE

4. Coronavirus: Pastor says he misses freedom but 'feeling well' after 1 week in NCID

PHOTO: Wilson Teo

He has been participating in meetings with staff members, prayer sessions and keeping tabs on the members of the church online... » READ MORE

More about
daily roundup

TRENDING

Singapore Budget 2020: All adult Singaporeans to get one-off cash payout ranging from $100 to $300
Budget 2020: All adult Singaporeans to get one-off cash payout ranging from $100 to $300
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
Placing a water bottle in your car can be deadly. Here&#039;s why
Placing a water bottle in your car can be deadly. Here's why
YouTuber wowed by vending machines in Singapore that churn out nasi lemak, gold bars and cars
YouTuber wowed by vending machines in Singapore that churn out nasi lemak, gold bars and cars
Singapore Budget 2020: 10 things to know, from cash payout for S&#039;poreans to GST not going up in 2021
Budget 2020: 10 things to know, from cash payout for S'poreans to GST not going up in 2021
Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
Coronavirus: Office floor at Ngee Ann city cordoned off after DBS staff working there infected
Coronavirus: Office floor at Ngee Ann city cordoned off after DBS staff working there infected
My relationship with Zhu Houren is a &#039;trademark&#039;, says son Joel Choo
My relationship with Zhu Houren is a 'trademark', says son Joel Choo
First antiviral drug approved to fight coronavirus
First antiviral drug approved to fight coronavirus
&#039;Vday date with quarantine&#039;: Singaporean documents visit to the NCID
'Vday date with quarantine': Singaporean documents visit to the NCID
Fed up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
Fed up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but &#039;feeling well&#039; after 1 week in NCID
Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but 'feeling well' after 1 week in NCID

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Interracial dating: &#039;People still aren&#039;t used to an Indian girl with a Malay guy&#039;
Interracial dating: 'People still aren't used to an Indian girl with a Malay guy'
Return of McGriddles, free meals for nurses at Pek Kio Market &amp; other deals this week
Return of McGriddles, free meals for nurses at Pek Kio Market & other deals this week
We earn less than Singaporean men for the same amount of work. Here&#039;s why
We earn less than Singaporean men for the same amount of work. Here's why
The &#039;big&#039; dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus
The 'big' dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus

Home Works

What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge
Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge
Singapore&#039;s most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Singapore's most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?

SERVICES