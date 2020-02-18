Daily roundup: PlayStation Pro being passed off as a router? Korean cartoon goes viral - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. 'Plash Speed' trends online after viral Korean cartoon depicts PS Pro being passed off as router
'Tis the story of brotherhood, and the lengths both boys and men would go to play video games. Even if it means disguising a PlayStation Pro as a router called "Plash Speed"...
2. Singapore Budget 2020: GST hike will not take place in 2021; $6b Assurance Package to cushion impact of hike
The Budget's new Assurance Package means all adult Singaporeans will get cash payouts of between $700 to $1,600 over five year...
3. Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge
Those who fall may break their skull, damage nerves, and suffer bleeding in the brain, medical experts warned...
4. Coronavirus: Pastor says he misses freedom but 'feeling well' after 1 week in NCID
He has been participating in meetings with staff members, prayer sessions and keeping tabs on the members of the church online...