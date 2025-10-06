Daily roundup: PM Wong to visit Australia, New Zealand from Oct 6 to 11 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will be making his first official visit to Australia and New Zealand as head of government from Oct 6 to 11.

His visit coincides with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations with both countries, and also reaffirms the excellent state of bilateral ties… » READ MORE

2. Netizens go wild after Blackpink's Jennie departs for Paris Fashion Week same time as exes Exo's Kai and BTS' V

Before Blackpink star Jennie jump-ed on board a flight last weekend, she certainly encountered something hard to love at the airport.

On Oct 4, several K-pop idols were pictured arriving at Incheon International Airport… » READ MORE

3. Master's student and fitness instructor Annika Xue Sager crowned Miss Universe Singapore 2025

This year's Miss Universe 2025 competition had a total of 15 finalists who have their own unique stories, such as an entrepreneur who began designing maternity bras at just 13 to a woman living with a rare skin condition.

Out of all the lot, Annika Xue Sager was crowned the winner during the finale held at Amber Lounge, The Clifford Pier, Fullerton Bay Hotel… » READ MORE

4. Yishun murder: 66-year-old suspect taken back to crime scene

The man suspected of murdering a 30-year-old Vietnamese woman outside a HDB flat in Yishun was taken back to the crime scene by the police on Monday (Oct 6).

Koh Ah Hwee, 66, arrived at Block 323 Yishun Central just before 10am in an unmarked police vehicle… » READ MORE

