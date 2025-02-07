Daily roundup: Pokemon card scammers have cheated collectors out of $163k since January — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Gotta catch 'em all: Pokemon card scammers have cheated collectors out of $163k since January

At least 50 Pokemon fans have been scammed out of at least $163,000 since January 2025... » READ MORE

2. From tours, charity run to treasure hunt: What to expect when Kampong Gelam Ramadan Bazaar returns on Feb 19

The month-long Ramadan bazaar at Kampong Gelam returns this February.

Themed Gemilang (which translates to glorious) Kampong Gelam for the second year running, the bazaar is set to run across 35 days from Feb 19 to March 25... » READ MORE

3. Lee Teng and wife Gina Lin recall 1st couple trip which ended in her giving him an ultimatum

A couple's first overseas holiday should be a special experience where they make precious memories and get to know each other better.

But for Lee Teng and his wife Gina Lin, it ended with them almost breaking up... » READ MORE

4. Monster Hunter Wilds producer explains how game has remained unique and fresh over 20 years

It's hard to improve upon a tried and true formula, especially one that has seen changes and refinement for over 20 years running... » READ MORE

