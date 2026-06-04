Daily roundup: Pokemon to mark 30th anniversary with events across 7 cities including Singapore — and other top stories today

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1. Pokemon to mark 30th anniversary with events across 7 cities including Singapore

Pokemon fans, get ready to catch 'em all as The Pokemon Company has announced a lineup of events and initiatives to celebrate its 30th anniversary... » READ MORE

2. 'Brainless': Diner calls out cyclists for hogging hawker centre seats with bikes

A diner has voiced his frustration after seeing bicycles placed beside tables at a hawker centre where a group of cyclists had visited... » READ MORE

3. Chow Yun Fat reunites with child actor from God of Gamblers Returns after 32 years

Chow Yun Fat had a reunion with Chinese former child actor Xie Miao while the latter was promoting his latest action film The Furious in Hong Kong recently... » READ MORE

4. Celebrity China dog with 1.5 million followers stolen, sold to restaurant for $34 and eaten

A border collie in China with 1.5 million online followers went missing — only for its owner to discover that it had been sold to a dog meat restaurant for just 180 yuan (S$34) and eaten... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com