Daily roundup: Police arrest 31 people, probing another 13 for bulk buying SIM cards for syndicate — and other top stories today

1. Police arrest 31 people, probing another 13 for bulk buying SIM cards for syndicate

Twenty-one men and 10 women, aged between 16 and 48, were arrested for allegedly providing fraudulently registered postpaid SIM cards for money, said the police on Monday (July 28).

Another nine men and four women, aged between 16 and 57, are assisting with investigations, following an island-wide enforcement operation conducted from July 17 to 25... » READ MORE

2. Bangkok shooting: Gunman opens fire at popular market in Chatuchak, killing at least 6

At least six people are dead following a shooting at a farmer's market in Bangkok on Monday (July 28), Thai police reportedly said.

The incident occurred at Or Tor Kor Market, located just opposite the popular Chatuchak Weekend Market... » READ MORE

3. Second-generation owner of kueh tutu store Tan's Tu Tu Coconut Cake dies aged 63

Tan Bee Hua, owner of popular kueh tutu store Tan's Tu Tu Coconut Cake, has died aged 63.

The stall, located at Havelock Food Centre, took to social media on Tuesday (July 29) to announce the news... » READ MORE

4. 'I felt immense sadness seeing him': Netizens say DJ Koo sits by late wife Barbie Hsu's grave nearly every day

Time may heal all wounds, but it appears that five months is not nearly enough for Korean singer-songwriter DJ Koo.

The husband of the late Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu, who died at 48 from pneumonia caused by complications from the flu in February, was spotted by a netizen recently sitting by her gravesite... » READ MORE

